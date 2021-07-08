Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CDC expands recall of precooked chicken products

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many...
The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.(Source: Tyson Foods, USDA)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded a recall of ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible listeria contamination.

The amount of recalled meat has jumped from nearly 8.5 million pounds to more than 8.9 million pounds.

The frozen fully cooked chicken products were supplied by Tyson Foods, but sold under many brands, including Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza, and Little Caesars.

A complete list of the recalled products can be found on the website for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The outbreak is being investigated.

The CDC reports three illnesses, three hospitalizations and one death in two states.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from listeria.

Symptoms of listeria include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide, spokeswoman says
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
2 teens killed in recent shootings graduated from the same high school
2 teens killed in recent shootings attended same high school, ‘fought through adversity’

Latest News

Police say the Criminal Investigation Section is going to the scene now.
Four-year-old in critical condition after falling out Westwood apartment window
A plea hearing was held Wednesday before Judge Melissa Powers, records show.
Teen sentenced in 2020 shooting that killed man, ‘permanently injured’ woman
Devier Posey
Devier Posey talks NIL: "I knew (back then), this is messed up."
Lil Baby arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden