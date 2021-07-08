Cincinnati fatherhood programs designed to help men become mentors for children

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In response to recent gun violence involving children, community leaders are calling on adults to step up and act as mentors, and some organizations are prepared to help by offering resources to father figures.

With shootings involving teenagers recently reported across Cincinnati, city leaders like the police chief have been encouraging adults to act as positive influences.

Andre Rogers is a father of four and works as a case manager for The Fatherhood Project at The Talbert House. He is also involved with The Fatherhood Collaborative of Hamilton County.

In Rogers’ eyes, it is critical for children to have male role models.

“You have a high school coach who took that extra step, right, to really make sure that they’re involved. A brother, sometimes, it can be an elder brother, and there’s a gap, where they have to take on those spaces,” Rogers said. “I’ve had some wonderful mentors in my lifetime, and that has always been a thing. I grew up with my father not absent, but a bit of a substitute from time to time.”

Both fatherhood programs that Rogers is part of offer resources like parenting classes, one-on-one coaching, legal assistance, support meetings and activities for father figures to do with children.

Rogers said it is a way for men to learn skills that could help them communicate with young people who may be struggling to make good decisions.

“When men are involved in the lives of children and families, you can see a lot of things drastically change,” he said. “It doesn’t mean it’s gonna change overnight.”

In time, Rogers believes male mentors simply showing up and making it clear that they care could save children’s lives.

“We were kids once, and a lot of us were kids coming from the same spaces, and we were confused, and we were scared, and a lot of the kids are the same way,” Rogers said. “If we could just remember that the difficult will not be impossible, and we will make it, I tend to believe anything is possible.”

Those interested in participating in either fatherhood project do not have to be biological dads.

To learn more about how to partake in The Fatherhood Project, visit this website. For details about The Fatherhood Collaborative of Hamilton County, visit the JFS website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.