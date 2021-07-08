Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati police, feds to address gun violence, announce charges at news conference

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac and Mayor John Cranley are holding a news conference with...
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac and Mayor John Cranley are holding a news conference with federal officials Thursday to announce new federal gun charges against convicted felons accused of illegally possessing guns in Cincinnati.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, Mayor John Cranley and federal officials will address gun violence at a news conference Thursday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel and Alicia Jones, Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, will join them to announce the filing of federal firearms charges against convicted felons accused of illegally possessing guns in Cincinnati.

The news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Cincinnati Police District 1 in the West End.

“Chief Isaac and Mayor Cranley will discuss how the federal charges support the city’s broader efforts to reduce gun violence,” reads a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department.

This comes after a violent weekend in the city in which two people died and three were wounded in a mass shooting at Smale Park on the Fourth of July.

Police have said the two people who died, a 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old man, were shooting at each other.

The three victims who were wounded were innocent bystanders, including a 17-year-old female who was critically hurt.

Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say

Overall so far this year citywide, shootings and homicides are down compared to the same time period last year - but last year ended with record high shootings and homicides, according to CPD

Shootings spiked in May and June and so far this summer, particularly among juveniles, Cincinnati police have said.

So far this year, there’s been 207 shootings, according to CPD.

Homicides in the city, mostly due to guns, now stand at 48, according to CPD.

The most recent slaying occurred overnight.

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in on Lossing Street in Avondale late Wednesday and another man was shot and wounded on Baymiller Street in the West End early Thursday, police said.

He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say appears to be a non-life threatening injury.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide, spokeswoman says
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
2 teens killed in recent shootings graduated from the same high school
2 teens killed in recent shootings attended same high school, ‘fought through adversity’

Latest News

Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in on Baymiller Street in the West End Thursday morning.
West End shooting sends 1 to hospital
Several rabbits died in a Butler County house fire overnight, but other pets - cats and dogs -...
Several rabbits killed in Butler County fire, other pets survive
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes
A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Avondale late Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.
Police: 21-year-old man shot to death in Avondale