Cincinnati’s violent summer digging up old wounds for family of boy killed in 2019

Cameron Franklin
Cameron Franklin(Provided by family)
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The recent rash of teenage gun violence in Cincinnati exacts a heavy toll, not only on those immediately affected, but on those still mourning victims from years past.

It’s been two years since Patricia Franklin last saw her son, Cameron Franklin.

Cameron was just 14 when he was shot and killed on Storr Street in Lower Price Hill on July 7, 2019.

Cameron’s step-father, Gary Smith says the anger over Cameron’s death blows over, but the grief remains.

“It just don’t make no sense,” he said. “It don’t make no sense.”

The parents attended a balloon-release vigil on Wednesday, just like they did the year before—just as they have vowed to do in the coming years, perhaps until they learn what really happened to their son.

As of now, they are at a loss to explain it, and Patricia says the grief only gets harder to bear.

Sunday’s Smale Park shootout, in which a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old died, makes it harder still.

“It really tears me up,” Smith said, “because when I see something like that, it brings back memories.”

Patricia hopes parents will become more involved with their teens.

“I know you can’t control your kids,” she said, “but do what you can before it’s too late... because I never thought that night would be the last night I ever saw my kid again.”

If you have any information about the shooting death of Cameron Franklin, you are asked to call Cincinnati Police District 3 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

You can remain anonymous and possibly receive cash for your tips.

