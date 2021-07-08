Cincy East Bikes, Brews and BBQ Trail gives new way to explore Clermont County

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Cincy East Bikes, Brews and BBQ Trail is giving people a way to explore the Little Miami Bike Trail

The idea is to explore the bike trail and stop along the way at restaurants, bike shops, and breweries.

“With COVID-19, bike sales were off the charts last year, and so this was the trail that will really complement that,” says Clermont County Convention & Visitors Bureau Marketing and Communications Manager Sarah Gleason. “We wanted our residents and our visitors to be able to come into town, use those new bikes but also check out our local craft breweries and barbecue locations too.”

Cincy East Bikes, Brews and BBQ Trail recently launched in Clermont County and beyond.

It highlights 20 locations along the Little Miami Bike Trail to stop and grab a bite to eat or a cold brew.

It also features bike shops. Each location has a discount available using the digital coupon on the website.

“Our goal was only 10 locations, and since then it has doubled our goal,” says Gleason. “A lot of our locations are on other trails that we have within Clermont [County], so this isn’t anything new to them. They’re very excited that it’s outdoors, something to engage visitors this summer. They all jumped on board; they’re excited for it.”

Once you have finished 15 of the 20 stops, you can win prizes like a biking jersey. There are also other giveaways available through the visitor’s bureau.

Many of the stops along the trail have outdoor seating, and the discounts vary from discounts on food and drinks or clothing and merchandise.

“What a time to support local businesses,” says Gleason. “Everyone is trying to recover from COVID-19, everyone is just trying to survive from what had happened last year, and what’s really nice about the trail, really you don’t have to go too far off the trail to hit all of these locations.”

So, if you bought a bike during the pandemic, now is the time to dust off the seat, pump up the tires, and grease that chain, and hit the trails.

Here is how you download the map to your phone. You can access the digital coupons there and check in to the locations so you can be entered to win the prizes.

