Family mourns man, 34, shot to death after car crash in Winton Terrace

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a man gunned down in Winton Terrace gathered to mourn his loss on Wednesday.

Sean Johnson, 34, died one day after a July 4 crash on Winneste Avenue.

His loved ones say Johnson was on his way to pick up his 3-year-old son when the crash happened.

They maintain the crash wasn’t Johnson’s fault and say he was shot three times, once in the arm and twice in the back.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Johnson right after the crash.

Maurice Jackson, Johnson’s friend, says he’s heard a different version of events.

“What was told to me,” Jackson said, “was the guy drove his car back home and came back later on and proceeded to fire at him.”

According to Johnson’s family, it’s a situation that shouldn’t have ended as it did.

“My son was a good person,” said Cheryl McCollum, Johnson’s mother. “He always spoke the truth and he was nice to everybody. He really didn’t have any enemies that I know if and he was just full of life.”

Police have not released information on the suspect. They say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

