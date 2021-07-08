Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Family mourns man, 34, shot to death after car crash in Winton Terrace

By Brittany Harry
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a man gunned down in Winton Terrace gathered to mourn his loss on Wednesday.

Sean Johnson, 34, died one day after a July 4 crash on Winneste Avenue.

His loved ones say Johnson was on his way to pick up his 3-year-old son when the crash happened.

They maintain the crash wasn’t Johnson’s fault and say he was shot three times, once in the arm and twice in the back.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Johnson right after the crash.

Maurice Jackson, Johnson’s friend, says he’s heard a different version of events.

“What was told to me,” Jackson said, “was the guy drove his car back home and came back later on and proceeded to fire at him.”

According to Johnson’s family, it’s a situation that shouldn’t have ended as it did.

“My son was a good person,” said Cheryl McCollum, Johnson’s mother. “He always spoke the truth and he was nice to everybody. He really didn’t have any enemies that I know if and he was just full of life.”

Police have not released information on the suspect. They say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide, spokeswoman says
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 and around 5′7″ to 6′.
Police release video of suspect in fatal Mt. Healthy shooting
Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say

Latest News

Community fatherhood programs offer resources for men to become mentors
Cincinnati fatherhood programs designed to help men become mentors for children
A head-on crash on US-52 near Brookeville killed one driver on Wednesday, according to...
1 driver dead in head-on Brookeville crash, sheriff says
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Homicide investigation underway in Avondale
21-year-old shot to death in Avondale, police say