FBI searching for missing man, woman last seen 3 years ago

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man and woman that were last seen on June 20, 2018.

According to the FBI, Brian E. Goff and Joni D. Davis were last seen leaving the Pizza Hut in St. Clairsville in a 1990 blue, four-door Oldsmobile 88 with Ohio license plate EYA 7284.

Neither have been seen nor heard from since.

Goff is described as a White male born Sep. 21, 1953. He is 5′10″, 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Goff wears glasses.

Davis is described as a White female born July 20, 1962. She is 5′2″, 138 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Davis also wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Goff and Davis are asked to contact their local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.