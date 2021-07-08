Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FBI searching for missing man, woman last seen 3 years ago

Brian Goff and Joni Davis
Brian Goff and Joni Davis(FBI)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FBI’s Cincinnati Field Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man and woman that were last seen on June 20, 2018.

According to the FBI, Brian E. Goff and Joni D. Davis were last seen leaving the Pizza Hut in St. Clairsville in a 1990 blue, four-door Oldsmobile 88 with Ohio license plate EYA 7284.

Neither have been seen nor heard from since.

Goff is described as a White male born Sep. 21, 1953. He is 5′10″, 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Goff wears glasses.

Davis is described as a White female born July 20, 1962. She is 5′2″, 138 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Davis also wears glasses.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Goff and Davis are asked to contact their local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide, spokeswoman says
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
2 teens killed in recent shootings graduated from the same high school
2 teens killed in recent shootings attended same high school, ‘fought through adversity’

Latest News

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac and Mayor John Cranley are holding a news conference with...
Cincinnati police, feds to address gun violence, announce charges at news conference
Cincinnati police investigate a shooting on Baymiller Street in the West End Thursday morning.
West End shooting sends 1 to hospital
Several rabbits died in a Butler County house fire overnight, but other pets - cats and dogs -...
Several rabbits killed in Butler County fire, other pets survive
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes