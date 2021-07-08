Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Four-year-old in critical condition after falling out Westwood apartment window

Police say the Criminal Investigation Section is going to the scene now.
Police say the Criminal Investigation Section is going to the scene now.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A four-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment in Westwood.

The young girl fell out the window of an apartment in the 2700 block of East Tower Drive, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The four-year-old is now at Children’s Hospital.

Police say the Criminal Investigation Section is going to the scene now.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide, spokeswoman says
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
2 teens killed in recent shootings graduated from the same high school
2 teens killed in recent shootings attended same high school, ‘fought through adversity’

Latest News

A plea hearing was held Wednesday before Judge Melissa Powers, records show.
Teen sentenced in 2020 shooting that killed man, ‘permanently injured’ woman
Devier Posey
Devier Posey talks NIL: "I knew (back then), this is messed up."
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Cincinnati
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Cincinnati
A national healthcare system with Ohio locations will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for...
Ohio hospital system will require vaccine for all employees