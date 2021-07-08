Four-year-old in critical condition after falling out Westwood apartment window

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A four-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment in Westwood.

The young girl fell out the window of an apartment in the 2700 block of East Tower Drive, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The four-year-old is now at Children’s Hospital.

Police say the Criminal Investigation Section is going to the scene now.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

