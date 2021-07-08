Contests
Gravesite damaged, ran over by vehicle in Delhi Township

Rust chunks, likely from the vehicle’s frame, were found at the scene, according to Delhi police.
Rust chunks, likely from the vehicle's frame, were found at the scene, according to Delhi police.(Delhi Township Police Department)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police and a son are trying to find the person responsible for running over a mother’s gravesite at New Saint Joseph Cemetery.

The Delhi Township Police Department says a vehicle hit the headstone, knocking it over.

On Twitter, Christopher Majewski says it was his mom’s headstone that was damaged.

He said it happened sometime between 11 a.m. on the Fourth of July and 3 p.m. Monday.

It appears the headstone was dragged several yards, based on the photo from police.

Majewski said the vehicle knocked off two vases and damaged other decorations and plants.

Rust chunks, likely from the vehicle’s frame, were found at the scene, according to Delhi police.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call Delhi police at 513-922-0060 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

