Homicide investigation in Avondale after man found dead, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a man found dead in Avondale Wednesday night as a homicide.

Police responded to 16 Ehrman Avenue just off Vine Street around 9:20 p.m.

Officers found a man, 21, dead from what they describe as a “possible” gunshot wound.

No word on suspect information.

We are at the scene of a fatal shooting on Ehrman Ave. @CincyPD say a 21-year-old man was shot and killed was here. No suspect information yet. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/d9PNL1fyfj — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) July 8, 2021

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

