Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Homicide investigation in Avondale after man found dead, police say

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a man found dead in Avondale Wednesday night as a homicide.

Police responded to 16 Ehrman Avenue just off Vine Street around 9:20 p.m.

Officers found a man, 21, dead from what they describe as a “possible” gunshot wound.

No word on suspect information.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

We will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide, spokeswoman says
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 25 and 30 and around 5′7″ to 6′.
Police release video of suspect in fatal Mt. Healthy shooting
Five people were shot at Smale Park Sunday night.
Deadly Smale Park shooting result of ongoing disagreement, police say

Latest News

A head-on crash on US-52 near Brookeville killed one driver on Wednesday, according to...
1 driver dead in head-on Brookeville crash, sheriff says
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Cameron Franklin
Cincinnati’s violent summer digging up old wounds for family of boy killed in 2019
Photo courtesy Kings Island
Kings Island ditching cash as accepted payment