Homicide investigation in Avondale after man found dead, police say
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a man found dead in Avondale Wednesday night as a homicide.
Police responded to 16 Ehrman Avenue just off Vine Street around 9:20 p.m.
Officers found a man, 21, dead from what they describe as a “possible” gunshot wound.
No word on suspect information.
CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
