Humid today with a chance for afternoon & evening storms

By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Only a few scattered pop-up showers through midday. Better chances for downpours and thunderstorms comes late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs are headed toward the mid 80s. All of this action comes ahead of an approaching front due to cross the region early Friday morning.

We’ll sea a break on Friday with dry conditions, lower humidity and temperatures in the middle 80s the afternoon and evening will give us a pleasant break. The sticky weather with rain and thunder resumes Saturday and continues Sunday and Monday.

Some locations across the FOX 19 Now viewing area could receive more than two inches for a combined two-day total over the weekend. Monday rain will add to the total. The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week.

