Kentucky deploying hundreds of National Guard soldiers to US-Mexico border

Like Kentucky, Ohio was also asked by the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security to send National Guard soldiers.(CNN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Around 220 soldiers from the Kentucky National Guard will be deployed to the U.S., Mexico border later this year.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday their deployment comes following a direct request from the federal government.

The National Guard soldiers will begin being deployed to the border in October, the governor said.

Like Kentucky, Ohio was also asked by the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security to send National Guard soldiers.

Gov. Mike DeWine approved the deployment of 185 Ohio National Guard members to Texas to provide “non-law enforcement support to the United States Custom and Border Protection,” according to the governor’s statement.

The 185 Ohio National Guard members will be deployed in late 2021 to supplement 115 members already at the border.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers Texas-bound to help at border

Fourteen Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and supervisors will travel to the Texas-Mexico border for a two-week assignment. They will not be tasked with making arrests, DeWine says.

