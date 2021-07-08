Man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced heroin that caused ODs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 46-year old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling heroin laced with fentanyl to three people who overdosed on it.

Darrell Seay was sentenced on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty on March 25 to one count of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury.

Court documents reveal that Seay came under investigation by the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition after police responded to triple, non-fatal overdoses on Jan. 14, 2020 and learned that Seay had sold one of the victims the fentanyl-laced heroin just before all three victims ingested the substance and overdosed.

The three victims overdosed at the residence where he sold it. All three victims were administered Narcan at the scene, were transported to a nearby hospital and survived, according to court documents.

After further investigation, agents obtained a search warrant for the Seay’s residence. When searched on Feb. 21, 2020, law enforcement seized more than half a kilogram of cocaine, approximately 65 grams of fentanyl, more than $75,000 in U.S. currency, two semi-automatic pistols, and paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking, including digital scales.

“Drug dealers prey on the addicted and we will hold dealers accountable,” Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel said in a news release. “Street drugs are laced with fentanyl, which makes addiction even more deadly and peddling such drugs all the more dangerous.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.