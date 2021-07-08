Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced heroin that caused ODs

Heroin
Heroin
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 46-year old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling heroin laced with fentanyl to three people who overdosed on it.

Darrell Seay was sentenced on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty on March 25 to one count of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury.

Court documents reveal that Seay came under investigation by the Hamilton County Heroin Coalition after police responded to triple, non-fatal overdoses on Jan. 14, 2020 and learned that Seay had sold one of the victims the fentanyl-laced heroin just before all three victims ingested the substance and overdosed.

The three victims overdosed at the residence where he sold it. All three victims were administered Narcan at the scene, were transported to a nearby hospital and survived, according to court documents.

After further investigation, agents obtained a search warrant for the Seay’s residence. When searched on Feb. 21, 2020, law enforcement seized more than half a kilogram of cocaine, approximately 65 grams of fentanyl, more than $75,000 in U.S. currency, two semi-automatic pistols, and paraphernalia indicative of drug trafficking, including digital scales.

“Drug dealers prey on the addicted and we will hold dealers accountable,” Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel said in a news release. “Street drugs are laced with fentanyl, which makes addiction even more deadly and peddling such drugs all the more dangerous.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide, spokeswoman says
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
2 teens killed in recent shootings graduated from the same high school
2 teens killed in recent shootings attended same high school, ‘fought through adversity’

Latest News

Rust chunks, likely from the vehicle’s frame, were found at the scene, according to Delhi police.
Gravesite damaged, ran over by vehicle in Delhi Township
Keegan Casteel, 32, was released from jail Wednesday and proposed to his girlfriend hours later...
Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
The mother says she was approached two different times that day by lifeguards.
Mom felt ‘horrible’ after being told not to breastfeed at YMCA pool