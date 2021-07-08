Contests
Muggy Thursday, Afternoon & Evening Storm Chances

Less humidity, dry, and nice on Friday.
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While we may see a pop up Thursday morning the best shot comes late Thursday afternoon into the late evening hours for downpours and thunderstorms as our next front pushes through. The high humidity will continue Thursday with a high of 86 degrees, but Friday will see somewhat lower humidity and with afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s the afternoon and evening will give us a pleasant break.

The sticky weather with rain and thunder resumes Saturday and continues Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall totals over the weekend could be quite high with spots receiving more than two inches for a combined two-day total. More rain Monday will add to the total.

The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week.

