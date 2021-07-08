Muggy Thursday, Afternoon & Evening Storm Chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While we may see a pop up Thursday morning the best shot comes late Thursday afternoon into the late evening hours for downpours and thunderstorms as our next front pushes through. The high humidity will continue Thursday with a high of 86 degrees, but Friday will see somewhat lower humidity and with afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s the afternoon and evening will give us a pleasant break.

The sticky weather with rain and thunder resumes Saturday and continues Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall totals over the weekend could be quite high with spots receiving more than two inches for a combined two-day total. More rain Monday will add to the total.

The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.