OSHP: Man arrested after pointing laser at plane (video)

OSHP: Man arrested after pointing laser at plane
OSHP: Man arrested after pointing laser at plane((Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol via Twitter))
By Avery Williams and Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - New video shows the Ohio State Highway Patrol crack a case from the sky.

The highway patrol said troopers were conducting a gun reduction initiative last week when a 45-year-old man kept pointing a laser at their plane.

OSP video shows their pilots track down the suspect.

Nicolas Alexander Sanchez-Escobar was arrested on a felony charge of interfering with operation of aircraft with laser.

Now, the highway patrol is reminding people: it is highly illegal to point a laser at an aircraft.

This incident happened in the Dayton area.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

