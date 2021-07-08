Contests
Ohio state trooper saves suspect choking on bag of weed during traffic stop: VIDEO

An OSP trooper administered the Heimlich on a man this week after the man tried to swallow a...
An OSP trooper administered the Heimlich on a man this week after the man tried to swallow a bag of marijuana prior to a traffic stop.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man tried to swallow a bag of marijuana as he was being pulled over by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper this week.

It didn’t go so well for him.

Dashcam video shows OSP Trooper Charles Hoskin pull the Chevy Malibu over before getting out and approaching.

Hoskin asks the man if he is doing ok. The man tries to cough up the bag but can’t.

The trooper gets behind the man and performs the Heimlich maneuver.

The man throws up the bag, then confesses to having swallowed “a gram of weed” before apologizing.

Hoskins tells the man an ambulance is on its way. The man apologizes again.

“[It’s] a minor misdemeanor. You want to die over a minor misdemeanor?” Hoskins asks.

“No,” the man replies.

