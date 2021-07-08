Ohio state trooper saves suspect choking on bag of weed during traffic stop: VIDEO

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man tried to swallow a bag of marijuana as he was being pulled over by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper this week.

It didn’t go so well for him.

Dashcam video shows OSP Trooper Charles Hoskin pull the Chevy Malibu over before getting out and approaching.

Don't try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them. Luckily, Tpr. Hoskin from our Ravenna Post was alert and able to assist the man who was choking on a bag of illegal marijuana. pic.twitter.com/LqgbOhOEsW — Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP) July 8, 2021

Hoskin asks the man if he is doing ok. The man tries to cough up the bag but can’t.

The trooper gets behind the man and performs the Heimlich maneuver.

The man throws up the bag, then confesses to having swallowed “a gram of weed” before apologizing.

Hoskins tells the man an ambulance is on its way. The man apologizes again.

“[It’s] a minor misdemeanor. You want to die over a minor misdemeanor?” Hoskins asks.

“No,” the man replies.

