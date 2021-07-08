Contests
Police: 21-year-old man shot to death in Avondale

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Avondale in the city’s latest homicide overnight, Cincinnati police say.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Lossing Street for a report of a person shot at 9:16 p.m. Wednesday.

They said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide investigators identified him early Thursday as Key’olvonte Heidelburg.

Key’olvonte Heidelburg
Key’olvonte Heidelburg(Cincinnati Police Department)

They are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit: 513-352-3542.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story on air and all our digital platforms.

