Pope Francis ran temperature after intestinal surgery

Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, July 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis temporarily ran a temperature three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests proved negative, the Vatican said Thursday.

The Vatican’s daily update said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

But spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did run a temperature temporarily Wednesday evening.

“This morning he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdomen scan, which proved negative,” the statement said.

Francis had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine.

The original Italian version of the Vatican statement referred to a “feverish episode,” while the English translation said Francis “temporary ran a high fever.” The Vatican spokesman said the Italian is the accurate, official version.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

