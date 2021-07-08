Sen. Sherrod Brown shares new pictures of Jan. 6 aftermath inside U.S. Capitol

Contests
By Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WOIO) - Six months after the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio shared pictures of what he saw the day after the attack that left five people dead.

The pictures, taken the morning of Jan. 7, show windows boarded up and furniture strewn about inside the Capitol.

Brown was among the 43 senators who voted Trump guilty of incitement of insurrection for his actions on Jan 6. He also called the rioters at the Capitol that day “domestic terrorists.”

