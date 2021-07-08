Several rabbits killed in Butler County fire, other pets survive

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Several pet rabbits died in a Butler County house fire overnight, fire officials say.

Hamilton fire crews responded to the blaze on Ludlow Street just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

All residents safely evacuated, but one of them was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut, said Hamilton Deputy Fire Chief Ken Runyan.

Fire officials on scene said several pets were in the home when flames broke out: rabbits, dogs and cats.

The dogs and cats survived, Runyan said, but all of the rabbits died.

The cause of the fire, which started in the back of the house, is under investigation. It is not considered suspicious, Runyan said.

The home is a total loss, he added.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

