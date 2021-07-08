Contests
Teen sentenced in 2020 shooting that killed man, ‘permanently injured’ woman

A plea hearing was held Wednesday before Judge Melissa Powers, records show.
By Kevin Grasha
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - A boy who was 14 years old when he was charged in a shooting last year that killed a man and wounded two others will be held in a youth detention facility until he is 19.

The boy, now 15, pleaded guilty this week in Hamilton County Juvenile Court to two counts of felonious assault and one count of voluntary manslaughter, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

His attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said the sentence is for five years, but the boy received nearly a year of credit for the time he has been held since his arrest.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 26, 2020 in East Price Hill. According to Bennett, he was confronted by 29-year-old James Hunter and two others including a 14-year-old boy with whom he had fought.

James Hunter, 29, died at the scene, police said. A woman, whose name was not released, was permanently injured, Bennett said.

The boy fired shots at the other 14-year-old, but did not hit him, Bennett said.

14-year-old arrested in connection with fatal East Price Hill shooting

Bennett said he was prepared to go to trial and argue the shooting was in self-defense, the Enquirer reports.

“However, it was in my client’s best interest to enter the plea, in light of the deal the I procured,” Bennett said. “He faced 37 years to life in prison as an adult, if convicted of all charges.”

Although the boy lived with his mother in East Price Hill, in the months before the shooting he would not be home for several days, according to juvenile court records.

He didn’t show up for a February 2020 hearing in a domestic violence case, and court records say: “Mother does not know his whereabouts.” There also was concern the people he was with “may be drug/gang involved.”

The boy also didn’t appear for a July 23, 2020 hearing, three days before the shooting, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, per the Enquirer.

