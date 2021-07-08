Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of six Vietnam Traveling Memorial Walls will be in Sayler Park for the next three days.

On Thursday, dozens of volunteers came out to help set it up.

While it just arrived in Cincinnati, the idea to get the wall here started about a year ago for Jackie Apted.

“About a year ago, I saw it on Facebook,” Apted, with the Sayler Park Historical Society, said. “So, I asked God. I said, ‘God, can we do this,’ and he just started opening doors for the wall and started assembling a team and this is where we’re at today.”

The memorial wall was picked up from the staging area in Mason earlier Thursday and escorted to Sayler Park by the Ohio Patriot Guard.

“We had escorts from Cincinnati police, we came down the highway, down 71 to River Road,” Ohio Patriot Guard District 7 Ride Captain Frank Papia said. “Basically, [police] had shut down the highway pretty much and it was just smooth sailing all the way.”

Veterans from all different branches joined together to assemble the wall, all while speaking about the importance of preserving the memory of those who died during the Vietnam War.

“It means a lot to me,” Papia said. “To give back to the military, to show my support for them. My son-in-law is 23 years in the Navy. I have a grandson that’s a fighter pilot in the Navy right now, another grandson that’s in the Naval Academy. So, supporting the military means a lot.”

There will be a dedication ceremony at 12 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 9095.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.