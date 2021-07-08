West End shooting sends 1 to hospital
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in the West End sent one person to the hospital early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to Baymiller Street about 4:30 a.m.
The victim’s condition was not released.
