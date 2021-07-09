16 arrested, charged with federal gun crimes in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sixteen people are under arrest and charged with federal gun crimes in the third wave of cases filed as part of a multi-agency initiative to reduce Cincinnati’s gun violence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel said 15 of those arrested are convicted felons.

“We are committed to getting guns out of the hands of people who have already been convicted of violent crimes and are prohibited under federal law from owning, possessing or controlling firearms,” Patel said at a joint news conference with Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Mayor John Cranley.

“Enforcement is not the only answer to reducing violent crime facing our communities, but without enforcement, there is no answer.”

They are all charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a crime punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison.

The suspects include one man, Carl Godfrey, who also is now facing state charges as part of a murder-for-hire plot.

Another, Kendall Black, led police on a six-mile chase in October that ended in a crash.

Patel said other defendants have been connected to incidents of shots fired and dealing illegal drugs including fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

One of them, Darius Hillman-Carter, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime, punishable by a minimum of five years in federal prison.

The 16 charged are:

Daniel Ambrose, 25

Ricardo Boyd, 32

Kenneth Davis, 22

Traevon Edwards, 27

Willie Goldsmith, 27

Darryl Johnson, 28

Greg McIntosh, 27

Richard Williams-Moore, 23

Jeff Napier, 34

Rashan Robinson, 31

Jerome Rucker, 22

Recardo Sims, 26

Andreqio Stevens, 41

Darren Thomas, 32

Demetrius Williams, 24

Terrance White, of Chicago, 26

Ambrose, Boyd, Goldsmith, Johnson, McIntosh and Sims were arrested on Friday.

This multi-agency crackdown on gun violence in Cincinnati began last year, one that saw record high homicides and shooting in the Queen City.

In September, the officials announced the first round of gun-related charges, against 16 people. Charges against 20 more were unveiled in November.

The aim of the anti-gun violence initiative is to identify repeat and dangerous offenders for federal prosecution, federal authorities say.

“ATF’s core mission is to investigate criminal cases against individuals who illegally possess and use firearms in furtherance of their criminal activities,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Roland H. Herndon, Jr. said.

“We will continue to work with our partners in the greater Cincinnati area to ensure that persons who foster violence in our communities are dealt with accordingly.”

Thursday’s news conference, which also included Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley and Police Chief Eliot Isaac, comes after a violent weekend in the city in which two people died and three were wounded in a shooting at Smale Park on the Fourth of July.

Police have said the two people who died, a 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old man, were shooting at each other.

The three victims who were wounded were innocent bystanders, including a 17-year-old female who was critically hurt.

On Wednesday, the police chief announced extra patrols will begin this weekend and continue through the summer.

Starting Friday, the department will add a group of 20 to 25 bike and patrol officers to their regular weekend staffing and the efforts of its Gun Crime Task Force.

“This team is not focused solely on crowd control, but if a district needs immediate assistance, they are readily available for whatever that need may be,” the chief said in a prepared statement.

“Our department’s biggest asset is our presence and by adding additional resources to help with visibility and deployment, our city will be a safer place.”

Overall so far this year citywide, shootings and homicides are down compared to the same time period last year, but last year ended with record high shootings and homicides, according to CPD

And now, as commonly happens during warmer weather, shootings spiked in May and June and so far this summer, particularly among juveniles, Cincinnati police have said.

As of Thursday morning, 207 shootings were reported so far this year, according to CPD.

Homicides in the city, mostly due to guns, stand at 48.

The most recent slaying occurred in Avondale late Wednesday.

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in on Lossing Street.

Another man was shot and wounded in a separate incident early Thursday on Baymiller Street in the West End.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

