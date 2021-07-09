Caught on Cam: 13 suspects commit serial thefts at Norwood beauty store

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying thieves believed to have stolen nearly $10,000 in items from a Sephora since May.

The thefts ran a month and a half, according to Norwood police. The problem got so bad, the store contacted police to track down everyone who stole from them.

Security camera videos show around 13 thieves stealing around $400 at a time from the store across multiple days. One set of thieves stole 22 items worth $2,300.

Police say some in the videos may be innocent.

Lt. Ron Murphy says police look for specific things to determine who is and is not stealing.

“In most of them,” he said, “It’s kind of obvious by their movements and mannerisms and stuff. You see them either put it in purses or put it down in clothing pockets. Things like that.”

But not everyone just put stuff in bags and walked out.

“There were a couple of people that did leave the store and make a purchase, but they also walked out with a lot of stuff they stole,” Murphy explained.

In two days since posting the photos on social media, police have already succeeded in identifying Eric Rogers, Ellen Bailey and Stephanie Spurlock

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.