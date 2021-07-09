Cincinnati anti-corruption panel unveils recommendations ahead of meeting Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s new anti-corruption panel unveiled its first set of recommendations ahead of a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. Friday.

Mayor John Cranley appointed the 9-member task force after three City Council were indicted last year.

Saying there is a “culture of corruption,” federal officials have accused P.G. Sittenfeld, Jeff Pastor and Tamaya Dennard in pay-to-pay schemes exchanging their votes for cash or political action committee (PAC) contributions.

“It’s hard not to argue there is a culture of corruption at City Council,” the mayor said at a news conference in November.

The group’s recommendations include City Council passing an ordinance prohibiting the mayor and councilmembers from soliciting or accepting - and a developer from making - any contributions from the time a matter involving the developer is transmitted to the council clerk or mayor.

They also suggest disclosing any political action campaign accounts under any candidates’ control.

PG Sittenfeld, a Democrat, is accused of filtering campaign contributions into a PAC in exchange for favorable votes.

Prosecutors say the other two council members who were federally indicted, Republican Jeff Pastor and Democrat Tamaya Dennard, directly took cash from developers amid deals with the city in exchange for favorable votes.

Dennard, who resigned from council in March 2020, pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud.

She recently began serving an 18-month prison sentence in West Virginia.

Sittenfeld and Pastor continue to fight their bribery charges.

Both have pleaded not guilty and remain free on their own recognizance.

They agreed to voluntary suspensions from council and continue to collect their $65,000 annual salary and medical benefits.

One recommendation from the task force already is underway, a forensic audit is examining economic development deals Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The panel considered, but did not recommend, that developers who contribute to elected officials be barred from receiving contracts with the city for 24 months.

Next, the recommendations will be discussed at Friday’s meeting.

Public input also will be solicited.

The group’s suggestions will ultimately go to City Council, who has final say.

Here’s all the recommendations:

