Cincinnati increasing patrol officers on weekends for the rest of summer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaacs says a new initiative that starts this weekend will increase staffing for safety purposes through the summer.

According to Isaac, beginning Friday, July 9, the department will add a group of 20 to 25 bike and patrol officers to their regular weekend staffing and the efforts of the Gun Crime Task Force.

“This team is not focused solely on crowd control, but if a district needs immediate assistance, they are readily available for whatever that need may be. Our department’s biggest asset is our presence and by adding additional resources to help with visibility and deployment, our city will be a safer place,” the chief said in a statement.

“We want to make sure that everyone; residents and visitors alike have a safe and positive experience while enjoying the summer months in Cincinnati.”

The department says the additional staffing will make it easier for them to interact with the community - not just to arrest people.

“One, it helps us interact with the community a little more and it puts us closer to the folks we’re talking with all the time. It gives us the opportunity to build more personal relationships and have a conversation that starts maybe before we’re making a suspect stop,” District 1 Commander Matthew Hammer said.

This new initiative comes after two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting late Sunday at Smale Park.

Police identified the two people killed as 16-year-old Milo Watson and 19-year-old Dexter Wright Jr.

Chief Isaac said the shooting was a result of an ongoing disagreement.

Three victims were caught in the crossfire.

400-500 teenagers were at Smale Park when the shooting happened. Officers were clearing out the park around 10:45 p.m. when they heard shots and saw people running.

A Cincinnati police spokesperson says the new team of officers is not solely for Smale Park. They can respond anywhere they are needed within the city.

“If they need extra officers at the park they will respond to the park, but that’s not their focus. Their focus is on keeping the entire city safe.”

