Cincinnati police ‘continuing to crackdown’ on illegal quad activity: Video

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are once again maintaining their stance on cracking down on illegal quad and motorbike activity.

On Friday, CPD tweeted a video of an encounter some bike officers had with a person riding an ATV through Smale Park.

The suspect did not get away from the officers as he flipped the quad.

The officers asked the man if he a gun, which the suspect said he did not. However, a gun was found in his fanny pack, the video claims.

The suspect was arrested for traffic violations, misdemeanor warrants, carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

In June, police said they would be cracking down on dirt bikes and quads by taking some off the city’s streets.

‘We’re watching you:’ Cincinnati police go undercover targeting quads, dirt bikes

Police say it’s been a problem for more than a year and they believe some of the riders may be connected to crimes.

Police are asking people to register their video cameras with the department to help them better monitor the activity. They say even if you are at a stoplight and you see one of the bikes on the road, record a video if you can it safely.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

