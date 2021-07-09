Dry and pleasant today, steady rain this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’ll enjoy a break today with dry conditions, lower humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon. The sticky weather with rain and thunder resumes Saturday and continues Sunday and Monday.

Saturday and Sunday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

Some locations across the FOX 19 Now viewing area could receive more than two inches for a combined two-day total over the weekend. Monday rain will add to the total. The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.