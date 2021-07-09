Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dry and pleasant today, steady rain this weekend

Saturday & Sunday are First Alert Weather Days
By Olga Breese
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’ll enjoy a break today with dry conditions, lower humidity and temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon. The sticky weather with rain and thunder resumes Saturday and continues Sunday and Monday.

Saturday and Sunday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

Some locations across the FOX 19 Now viewing area could receive more than two inches for a combined two-day total over the weekend. Monday rain will add to the total. The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
"Enforcement is not the only answer to reducing violent crime facing our communities," Acting...
16 arrested, charged with federal gun crimes in Cincinnati
A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Avondale late Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.
21-year-old man shot to death in Avondale
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
The Westwood apartment where a 4-year-old girl fell from a fourth-floor window on Thursday.
Girl, 4, in critical condition after falling out Westwood apartment window

Latest News

Olga Breese’s Midday Forecast
Olga Breese’s Midday Forecast
logo
Lower Humidity Friday, Steady Rain For The Weekend
Frank's Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
An End to the Muggies - For One Day Only