Fatal crash in West Chester, officials say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead Thursday from injuries sustained in a crash in West Chester, township officials say.

Two people were entrapped following the crash at Union Centre Boulevard and Mulhauser Road around 3:18 p.m.

One of the victims died. Officials did not say when or whether he or she was transported to a hospital.

No word on how the crash occurred.

An investigation is underway.

