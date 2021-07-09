Fatal crash in West Chester, officials say
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead Thursday from injuries sustained in a crash in West Chester, township officials say.
Two people were entrapped following the crash at Union Centre Boulevard and Mulhauser Road around 3:18 p.m.
One of the victims died. Officials did not say when or whether he or she was transported to a hospital.
No word on how the crash occurred.
An investigation is underway.
