Fireworks bill fizzles out with veto from Gov. DeWine

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio residents still won’t be allowed to set off fireworks on certain holidays following Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 113.

The governor said on Friday, vetoing SB 113 was in the best interest of the public.

The bill would have allowed nonprofessionals to set off fireworks 24 hours a day on at least 25 different holidays.

Under current law, fireworks purchased in Ohio must be taken out of the state within 48 hours of purchase and can’t be set off here.

It also would have given fireworks stores the option to increase their square footage from 5,000 sq. feet to 10,000 sq. feet. without requiring proper safety measures.

The governor explained the lack of safety regulations for stores was another reason for his veto.

“SB 113 does not require compliance with the safety measures outlined in these studies but nevertheless doubles the square footage of stores that are selling these devices to the public,” Gov. DeWine said.

The measure had been on Gov. DeWine’s desk since it was passed on June 29 by the Ohio House and Senate.

The bill’s co-sponsor, Sara Carruthers, said in June she would rather have people spend their money on fireworks in Ohio instead of going to another state.

“Let’s be honest here, you can drive over to Michigan’s border or Indiana’s border, buy it right now and come back over. I would rather have it stay right in our own state,” Carruthers said.

If Gov. DeWine signed the bill, he said, Ohio would become “one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws.”

