Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Fireworks bill fizzles out with veto from Gov. DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine said the passing of the bill would have made Ohio “one of the least...
Gov. Mike DeWine said the passing of the bill would have made Ohio “one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws.”
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio residents still won’t be allowed to set off fireworks on certain holidays following Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of Senate Bill 113.

The governor said on Friday, vetoing SB 113 was in the best interest of the public.

The bill would have allowed nonprofessionals to set off fireworks 24 hours a day on at least 25 different holidays.

Under current law, fireworks purchased in Ohio must be taken out of the state within 48 hours of purchase and can’t be set off here.

It also would have given fireworks stores the option to increase their square footage from 5,000 sq. feet to 10,000 sq. feet. without requiring proper safety measures.

The governor explained the lack of safety regulations for stores was another reason for his veto.

“SB 113 does not require compliance with the safety measures outlined in these studies but nevertheless doubles the square footage of stores that are selling these devices to the public,” Gov. DeWine said.

The measure had been on Gov. DeWine’s desk since it was passed on June 29 by the Ohio House and Senate.

The bill’s co-sponsor, Sara Carruthers, said in June she would rather have people spend their money on fireworks in Ohio instead of going to another state.

“Let’s be honest here, you can drive over to Michigan’s border or Indiana’s border, buy it right now and come back over. I would rather have it stay right in our own state,” Carruthers said.

If Gov. DeWine signed the bill, he said, Ohio would become “one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
Christy Adams
Woman accused of stealing $500K from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there
An investigation is ongoing.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
"Enforcement is not the only answer to reducing violent crime facing our communities," Acting...
16 arrested, charged with federal gun crimes in Cincinnati
CPD investigating after man found lying in street with serious injuries
Man sleeping on Fairmount Avenue hit by vehicle, now in critical condition

Latest News

Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Can new CDC mask guidelines can be enforced? Cincinnati educators doubtful
Tri-State rowers represent US in Coastal Rowing competition
Tri-State rowers represent US in Coastal Rowing competition
Two people were arrested in connection with the murder.
Teen indicted as adult for 2020 OTR murder
Fireworks cause fire in the back of a garbage truck.
Fireworks cause garbage truck fire in West Chester