Fireworks cause garbage truck fire in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Rumpke is reminding people to properly dispose of their unspent fireworks after a garbage truck fire Friday morning.

Around 4 a.m., a fire broke out in a residential garbage truck on Tylersville Road in West Chester, according to Rumpke.

They say the driver was, fortunately, able to pull into an empty parking lot and dump the garbage so the fire department could extinguish it.

“Placing flammable items in the trash or recycling places Rumpke employees, our facilities and the motoring public in harm’s way,” said Bridgett Biggs, safety manager, Rumpke.

They say fireworks can be disposed of if they have been soaked in water before being throw away.

Rumpke offered additional safety tips, including:

Decrease Flammability: In addition to soaking fireworks in water, resident should also soak charcoal embers in water, prior to disposing of them in you trash.

Check the Label: A lot of household cleaning supplies contain dangerous chemicals. If the container features a label including “Danger” or “Poison”, it is hazardous waste. Don’t place the item in your trash or recycling container.

Research Local Options: Most local solid waste districts offer residents disposal options for household hazardous wastes. Please contact your local solid waste management office for more details.

Don’t Include: Propane and helium tanks, pool chemicals, lithium ion batteries liquids and items marked flammable, combustible or hazardous aren’t accepted and should never be placed in trash or recycling containers. Contact your local solid waste district for disposal options.

Solidify Paint: If disposing of paint, please make sure the paint is completely dried out prior to placing it in the garbage. Cat litter is a great way to solidify the material.

For more information on what should and shouldn’t be placed in trash and recycling containers, visit www.rumpke.com.

