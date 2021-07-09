Flooding concerns rise again for Norwood residents ahead of weekend rain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Flooding concerns are rising for some Norwood residents with another round of heavy rain expected this weekend.

It was just a little more than a week ago when Elm Avenue homeowners dealt with flooded homes, cars and businesses.

Jennifer Price’s basement was one of several flooded along the street.

Those in the area say the decade-long flooding problem needs to be solved sooner rather than later.

“It’s always scary around here when they’re talking about storms and heavy rainfall and possible flooding because you don’t know if it’s gonna come up,” says Price. “Sometimes we get lucky and it doesn’t, but more often than not, if we get a good 10-minute downpour, it starts coming up and we have to move cars and it’s stressful.”

Rainfall totals this weekend are expected to range from 1.5-2.5″.

“We are so worried,” says Christopher Taylor. “We have everything on switches, so if anything starts coming up, we can just shut everything off and hopefully it’ll survive.”

City leaders have been working on a plan to help the residents for this weekend.

“The administration has our public works guys going around with catch basins making sure they’re clear, they’re open, not restricted from any rainwater. So, that’s definitely gonna be helpful,” says Councilman Chris Kelsch.

Councilman Kelsch says he is meeting with Mayor John Cranley and others on Saturday to talk through the planning phases of what else can be done.

