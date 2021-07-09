Halloween Haunt, WinterFest returning to Kings Island for 2021

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt and WinterFest are back for 2021 following a hiatus last year because of COVID-19.

Halloween Haunt, voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in 2018 by USA Today readers, will take place this fall.

Guests can brave several haunting attractions or go for a night ride on The Beast, Banshee, Diamondback, Mystic Timbers and other rides.

The winter wonderland of WinterFest will begin in November.

Since its return to the park in 2017 after a 12-year absence, WinterFest has taken place yearly in November and December.

Guests will have the chance to see several million holiday lights and enjoy 10 winter wonderlands, 16 live shows and 19 rides.

