Hamilton Co. Juvenile Court hosting open interviews for individuals seeking to work with youth

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center in Mt. Auburn.
Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center in Mt. Auburn.(Hamilton County Juvenile Court)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Juvenile Court’s Youth Center is seeking individuals interested in being a Juvenile Corrections Officer (JCO).

The Court’s Youth Center will be hosting open interviews every Wednesday, starting on July 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

JCOs are full-time employees of Hamilton County Juvenile Court.

According to the court, compensation starts at $20 an hour with extensive benefits including vision, dental and life insurance, retirement pension plans and paid sick and vacation time.

First, second and third shift officers are needed, with weekend availability, they said.

Candidates must be at least 21-years-old and have a minimum of a high school diploma/GED or at least one year of full-time equivalent of paid or volunteer experience with supervision of and delivering direct care to children.

Interested candidates may walk in for interviews without applying in advance.

The Youth Center is located at 2020 Auburn Avenue.

For more information on the open positions, visit their website.

