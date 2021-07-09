Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Harrison Avenue closed in Westwood due to report of apartment fire

Harrison Avenue is shut down at Bracken Woods Lane while crews respond to an apartment fire in...
Harrison Avenue is shut down at Bracken Woods Lane while crews respond to an apartment fire in Westwood Friday morning, Cincinnati police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters are on scene of a reported apartment fire in Westwood.

They were called to the 2500 block of Harrison Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Harrison Avenue is shut down at Bracken Woods Lane until further notice, Cincinnati police confirm.

No injuries have been reported, they said.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene. We’ll continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
"Enforcement is not the only answer to reducing violent crime facing our communities," Acting...
16 arrested, charged with federal gun crimes in Cincinnati
A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Avondale late Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.
21-year-old man shot to death in Avondale
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Photo courtesy Kings Island
Kings Island ditching cash as accepted payment

Latest News

A four-year-old girl critically hurt in a fall from an apartment window in Westwood is...
Police: 4-year-old girl improves after falling from 4th floor window in Westwood
Cincinnati police say they are investigating after someone in a vehicle fired into another car,...
Driver hurt after shots fired into vehicle on Paddock Road near Norwood Lateral, police say
"Enforcement is not the only answer to reducing violent crime facing our communities," Acting...
16 arrested, charged with federal gun crimes in Cincinnati
Fatal crash in West Chester, officials say