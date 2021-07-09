Harrison Avenue closed in Westwood due to report of apartment fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati firefighters are on scene of a reported apartment fire in Westwood.

They were called to the 2500 block of Harrison Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Harrison Avenue is shut down at Bracken Woods Lane until further notice, Cincinnati police confirm.

No injuries have been reported, they said.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene. We’ll continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.