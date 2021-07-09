Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Independence girl, 17, missing since Tuesday, police say

Brianna Waites
Brianna Waites(Independence Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Independence Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl.

Brianna Waites, 17, has not been seen in three days, police say.

She was last seen around 8:25 a.m. on July 6. Police say there are no leads on her whereabouts at this time.

No identifying information was provided except the photo above.

If you have any information on Waites’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Independence Police Department at 859.356.2697.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
Christy Adams
Woman accused of stealing $500K from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there
An investigation is ongoing.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
"Enforcement is not the only answer to reducing violent crime facing our communities," Acting...
16 arrested, charged with federal gun crimes in Cincinnati
CPD investigating after man found lying in street with serious injuries
Man sleeping on Fairmount Avenue hit by vehicle, now in critical condition

Latest News

Protesters gather outside a Court Street apartment building slated for redevelopment.
Protest held as Court Street building tenants decry ‘force out’ by new owner
Hyde Park, Norwood homeowners say the storm caused flooded basements
Flooding concerns rise again for Norwood residents ahead of weekend rain
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Can new CDC mask guidelines can be enforced? Cincinnati educators doubtful
Tri-State rowers represent US in Coastal Rowing competition
Tri-State rowers represent US in coastal rowing competition