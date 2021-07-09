Independence girl, 17, missing since Tuesday, police say

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Independence Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl.

Brianna Waites, 17, has not been seen in three days, police say.

She was last seen around 8:25 a.m. on July 6. Police say there are no leads on her whereabouts at this time.

No identifying information was provided except the photo above.

If you have any information on Waites’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the Independence Police Department at 859.356.2697.

