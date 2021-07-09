Lower Humidity Friday, Steady Rain For The Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A break from the heat and humidity on your Friday. Look for highs near 81 degrees with a sun and cloud mix.

The sticky weather with rain and thunder resumes Saturday and continues Sunday and Monday.

Rainfall totals over the weekend could be quite high with spots receiving a combined two-day total up to two inches. More rain Monday will add to the total.

The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week

