Lower Humidity Friday, Steady Rain For The Weekend
Stay Alert This Weekend: Periods Of Heavy Rain
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A break from the heat and humidity on your Friday. Look for highs near 81 degrees with a sun and cloud mix.
The sticky weather with rain and thunder resumes Saturday and continues Sunday and Monday.
Rainfall totals over the weekend could be quite high with spots receiving a combined two-day total up to two inches. More rain Monday will add to the total.
The warm, wet and humid pattern will continue next week
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.