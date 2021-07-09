Make-A-Wish Foundation’s upcoming fundraiser designed to spread hope at Smale Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Almost a week after a deadly shooting happened at a Cincinnati park, a local non-profit is hosting a large event there, featuring a speaker who has been impacted by gun violence.

Smale Park became the scene of a shooting on Sunday night. According to Cincinnati police, hundreds of young people were at the park when it happened. Two people died from gunshot wounds, and three others were injured.

Now, this Saturday, the park will be the site of a fundraiser. Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana is hosting an event at the park, with Tyler Kelley as the keynote speaker.

Kelley will be traveling to Cincinnati from Bloomington, Indiana to share his story with the crowd. He says he was diagnosed with Lupus, an autoimmune disease, at the age of 12. At 14, the foundation granted his wish to travel to Florida.

“We had the privilege of being able to go to Disney, but little did we know that my wish would include more than Disney World, so I actually went to Universal Studios as well as Seaworld,” he said.

Kelley said he now treasures the memories he made with his mother and younger brother Shaolin during that Make-A-Wish trip because Shaolin died four years ago. He was shot and killed in Anderson, Indiana at the age of 18.

“He had just graduated from high school recently, had intentions to go to the Navy at some point, and even start an urban clothing line,” Kelley said.

Unfortunately, Kelley says he understands how those impacted by recent gun violence in Cincinnati are feeling.

However, he said it is his family’s tragedy, and his illness, that have inspired him to spread light, even in dark times.

“In my case, coming from an environment that was filled with violence and poverty, etc... though it’s saddening to hear everything that’s going on... I’m inspired by what organizations like Make-A-Wish and other community organizations can do,” Kelley said.

Kelley, now 29, said his health is better than ever, and his doctors have told him that he is in remission.

The Director of Marketing and Communications with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, & Indiana did release a statement about Saturday’s event:

“We continue to work with the city, police and fire departments to host a safe private event for our donors and supporters, and will have security on site.”

To learn more about Saturday’s fundraiser, visit the organization’s website.

