Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man, 19, critically injured in Winton Hills shooting

Police investigate a shooting that critically injured a man in Winton Hills.
Police investigate a shooting that critically injured a man in Winton Hills.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in critical condition Thursday night after a shooting in Winton Hills, police say.

The 19-year-old was shot in the 5300 block of c.

EMS transported the man to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits
Police investigate the deaths of two people found in their home on Revere Run Drive in West...
West Chester couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide, spokeswoman says
Police investigate after finding a couple dead in their West Chester home.
Couple found dead in West Chester, officials say
2 teens killed in recent shootings graduated from the same high school
2 teens killed in recent shootings attended same high school, ‘fought through adversity’

Latest News

Thieves steal nearly $10k from makeup chain over two months
Caught on Cam: 13 suspects commit serial thefts at Norwood beauty store
Former Addyston Police Chief Dorian LaCourse
Weapon dealers plead guilty in ‘machine gun scheme’ with former Addyston police chief
Police working case of man found with severe, unexplained injuries in Fairmount
Tyler Kelley and his late brother
Make-A-Wish Foundation’s upcoming fundraiser designed to spread hope at Smale Park