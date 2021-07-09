Man, 19, critically injured in Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is in critical condition Thursday night after a shooting in Winton Hills, police say.

The 19-year-old was shot in the 5300 block of c.

EMS transported the man to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

