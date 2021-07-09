Neighborhoods United replaces stolen lawnmowers from Evanston youth group

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Neighborhoods United raised over $5,000 to replace stolen mowers for the Evanston Youth Lawn Mowing Program.

The youth group is based out of the Christ Temple Full Gospel Baptist Church.

One of the youth group’s programs, a lawn-mowing and lawn-care team called Rights of Passage, has around 20 young adults participants.

The program travels has traveled as far as West Chester to mow lawns.

After the mowers were stolen from the church shed, Neighborhoods United went to work fundraising and raised enough money to replace the stolen mowers and purchase 12 brand new mowers, gas cans and supplies for the youth program.

“It is programs like this that reduce gun violence. Nothing beats a bullet like a job. We need more programs like this to give our youth a sense of purpose, opportunity, hope, goals and help to reduce the cycle of poverty. When you reduce poverty, you reduce gun violence,” Chair of Neighborhoods United Brian Garry said in a news release.

This valuable youth program will be restarted on Monday, July 12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.