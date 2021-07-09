Contests
Nurses union, UC Medical Center finalize contract with 8.8% average wage hike

The Registered Nurses Association of University of Cincinnati Medical Center asks for safe...
The Registered Nurses Association of University of Cincinnati Medical Center asks for safe staffing in the hospitals on a billboard. The RNA is asking UCMC for a commitment to recruitment, retainment of staff and safe nurse-to-patient ratios.(Cara Owsley/The Enquirer)
By Briah Lumpkins
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Enquirer) - After two days of voting, the Registered Nurses Association, the union representing University of Cincinnati Medical Center nurses, ratified a three-year contract with the hospital, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report. This is a victory for the union who has been pushing for improved conditions at the medical center since late April.

The ratified contract includes an average wage increase of 8.8% in the first year of the contract and some receiving raises of up to 25% over the course of three years, according to the Enquirer. The contract also requires UCMC to tie incentives to nurse-to-patient ratios, according to a press release from the union’s parent organization. The sides reached a tentative deal on June 30, just as the old contract was expiring.

The union had been in contract negotiations with the hospital since late April. Union leadership had said that UCMC was losing nurses to subcontracting jobs that pay two to three times their wages, leaving them with over 400 vacancies. The hospital in Corryville has more than 1,500 nurses.

Dominic Mendiola, labor representative for the Ohio Nurses Association, said there have been nurses on the medical surgery floors who’ve been assigned up to six patients. Nurses in the intensive care unit have been given up to two patients per shift when, he said, ICU care actually demands a one-to-one ratio.

The contract retroactively began on July 1 and ends June 30, 2024, according to the Enquirer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

