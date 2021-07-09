Police: 4-year-old girl improves after falling from 4th floor window in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A four-year-old girl critically hurt in a fall from an apartment window in Westwood is improving, Cincinnati police said Friday morning.

The child is now listed in stable condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

She fell from the 4th floor window of the apartment in the 2700 block of East Tower Drive just before 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Detectives have released few details about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

They said Friday they are still investigating.

