Police searching for missing New Richmond man

Bobby Farrell Jr.
Bobby Farrell Jr.(Photo provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - The New Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on Tuesday, July 6.

According to police, Robert “Bobby” Farrell Jr. left his residence to go drive around with a friend and never returned.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a blue ‘Nike’ on the front and a red swoosh under the letters, grey shorts, black socks and black slides.

Police said he missed a promotion at work and the birth of his niece, which is not typical behavior.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Farrell Jr. you’re asked to contact the New Richmond Police Department at 513-553-3122.

