Police working case of man found babbling, severely injured in Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s little about Matthew Evans that isn’t shrouded in mystery right now.

Cincinnati police officers discovered the 41-year-old lying in the street in the 1700 block of Fairmount Avenue Tuesday night.

Evans was gashed and badly bruised, according to his daughter, who wishes to remain anonymous.

His clavicle was snapped in two, she says. His neck was broken, his face “shattered” and, unbeknownst to the officers who located him, his brain was bleeding out.

The officers, who were on patrol in the area, found Evans holding a conversation with himself, according to his daughter.

“He said, ‘I am talking to myself and I am talking to somebody upstairs,’” the daughter said. “They said, ‘Who are you talking to upstairs? Because you’re outside.’”

Evans hasn’t uttered a response since. He’s currently sedated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

There are signs of improvement in his condition, his daughter says, but his prognosis remains perplexingly poor.

“They said if he makes it in the next 48 hours, it’ll be a miracle,” she said.

CPD’s Traffic Unit is involved in the investigation.

The daughter says police have told her cameras in the area lead them to believe Evans was hit by a car.

“Me and my baby brother, we’re all we have left, and that’s the one person we had left, and it might be him next too,” the daughter said.

She adds her hopes someone will speak up.

“Please just say something,” she said. “Like, my baby brother is 8 and he just wants somebody. We need an answer. We have to tell him something here in a few days. We can’t just keep going without telling him about his dad.”

Evans’ family is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

Call Cincinnati police if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.