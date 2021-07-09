Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Protest held as Court Street building tenants decry ‘force out’ by new owner

At least one resident has said she ‘s not moving, full stop.
Protesters gather outside a Court Street apartment building slated for redevelopment.
Protesters gather outside a Court Street apartment building slated for redevelopment.(WXIX)
By Brian Planalp and Kody Fisher
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A protest is being held Friday night outside a Court Street apartment building whose new owner has given residents until tomorrow to move out.

The residents received initial notice May 25 that the building was being renovated. That notice gave residents 30 days to move out, but the new owner later extended the deadline to July 10.

The owner is also offering $300 to anyone who chose to move into a different Vision and Beyond property and $200 otherwise.

>> Previously: Long-time tenants of downtown building aghast at move-out notice

The Court View Apartments on Court Street changed hands earlier this year.

The new owner, Vision and Beyond Capital Investments plans to renovate and reformat the building into 24 apartments and six ground-floor commercial spaces.

Previously, rent for a 1,200 sq.-ft. apartment in the building at Vine and Court streets was around $500, far below market rate for the area.

Sarah Ewing has lived in the apartments for nine years. In June, she told FOX19 NOW of her unwillingness to move.

“I am not going anywhere. As far as I’m concerned, we’re not moving,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere until they speak to us as a group.”

Tim Reed has lived in the building for 19 years.

“What do you do? I wanted to stay here until I die,” he said. “That’s how much I love this building, how much I love the neighborhood, how much I love downtown. It was a total shock.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
Christy Adams
Woman accused of stealing $500K from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there
An investigation is ongoing.
Woman killed in West Chester crash identified
"Enforcement is not the only answer to reducing violent crime facing our communities," Acting...
16 arrested, charged with federal gun crimes in Cincinnati
CPD investigating after man found lying in street with serious injuries
Man sleeping on Fairmount Avenue hit by vehicle, now in critical condition

Latest News

Brianna Waites
Independence girl, 17, missing since Tuesday, police say
Hyde Park, Norwood homeowners say the storm caused flooded basements
Flooding concerns rise again for Norwood residents ahead of weekend rain
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Can new CDC mask guidelines can be enforced? Cincinnati educators doubtful
Tri-State rowers represent US in Coastal Rowing competition
Tri-State rowers represent US in coastal rowing competition