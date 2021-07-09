Protest held as Court Street building tenants decry ‘force out’ by new owner

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A protest is being held Friday night outside a Court Street apartment building whose new owner has given residents until tomorrow to move out.

The residents received initial notice May 25 that the building was being renovated. That notice gave residents 30 days to move out, but the new owner later extended the deadline to July 10.

The owner is also offering $300 to anyone who chose to move into a different Vision and Beyond property and $200 otherwise.

>> Previously: Long-time tenants of downtown building aghast at move-out notice

There is a growing protest outside of the Court View Apartment building downtown. The new owner of the building told the people who live here they had to move out 6 weeks ago. The tenants say this is unfair. The owner says they are doing to it to make needed renovations. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PaBmbFZbtw — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) July 9, 2021

The Court View Apartments on Court Street changed hands earlier this year.

The new owner, Vision and Beyond Capital Investments plans to renovate and reformat the building into 24 apartments and six ground-floor commercial spaces.

Previously, rent for a 1,200 sq.-ft. apartment in the building at Vine and Court streets was around $500, far below market rate for the area.

Sarah Ewing has lived in the apartments for nine years. In June, she told FOX19 NOW of her unwillingness to move.

“I am not going anywhere. As far as I’m concerned, we’re not moving,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere until they speak to us as a group.”

Tim Reed has lived in the building for 19 years.

“What do you do? I wanted to stay here until I die,” he said. “That’s how much I love this building, how much I love the neighborhood, how much I love downtown. It was a total shock.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.