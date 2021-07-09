Contests
Relief from humidity Friday, heavy rain this weekend

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will bring a nice break from the heat and humidity we’ve seen over the past week, but the pleasant conditions won’t last long.

Saturday and Sunday are FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Days.

Rain that will be heavy at times will bring 1-2 inches across the Tri-State, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

One to 2 inches of rain will soak the region. Some isolated areas could see 3 inches.

The sticky humidity also will return and linger into Monday and next week, along with daily chances for rain and thunder.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

