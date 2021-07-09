Shots fired from vehicle into car on Paddock Road, driver hurt, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after someone in a vehicle fired into another car, injuring the driver, on Paddock Road near the Norwood Lateral early Friday.

The incident initially was reported as a shooting about 2 a.m.

But when police arrived, they said they determined the driver, a 21-year-old man, was not shot.

They said he was hit in the chest by either shrapnel or part of the busted windshield.

Shots were fired into the car by a vehicle directly in front of it, right after it exited the Norwood Lateral onto Paddock Road, according to police.

After the driver was hurt, police say he kept driving and was headed to the nearest hospital.

He wound up on Vine Street, where he pulled his car into St. Bernard Market on Vine Street, parked and contacted authorities.

Police say his female passenger was not hurt.

He pulled his car into St. Bernard Market on Vine Street, parked and contacted authorities, Cincinnati police say. (FOX19 NOW)

Police say the driver remained alert and talked to them.

The man gave a statement and was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say it’s not clear yet what prompted the gunfire, or if the victim was specifically targeted.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was not immediately available.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.