Showers and thunderstorms likely all weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This evening we will see clouds increase and the chance for stray showers will be possible. It will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s, falling to the mid 60s. The heavy rain will really begin overnight and into Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. We expect heavy rain at times both days with occasional thunder Saturday and stronger storms possible Sunday. Rainfall totals between the two days should range from 1.5-2.5″ with higher amounts possible in spots. Highs will be near 80 both days.

Rain chances continue next week as a cold front stalls to our west. The front will finally shift east by the end of the workweek but storms remain possible.

