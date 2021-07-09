Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Showers and thunderstorms likely all weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This evening we will see clouds increase and the chance for stray showers will be possible. It will be comfortable with temperatures in the 70s, falling to the mid 60s. The heavy rain will really begin overnight and into Saturday morning. Saturday and Sunday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS. We expect heavy rain at times both days with occasional thunder Saturday and stronger storms possible Sunday. Rainfall totals between the two days should range from 1.5-2.5″ with higher amounts possible in spots. Highs will be near 80 both days.

Rain chances continue next week as a cold front stalls to our west. The front will finally shift east by the end of the workweek but storms remain possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
"Enforcement is not the only answer to reducing violent crime facing our communities," Acting...
16 arrested, charged with federal gun crimes in Cincinnati
Christy Adams
Woman accused of stealing $500K from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there
A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Avondale late Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.
21-year-old man shot to death in Avondale
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits

Latest News

logo
Dry and pleasant today, steady rain this weekend
Olga Breese’s Midday Forecast
Olga Breese’s Midday Forecast
logo
Lower Humidity Friday, Steady Rain For The Weekend
Frank's Video Forecast Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update