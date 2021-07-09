Contests
Springdale police searching for missing teenage girl

Layaih Zakerah Hambrick is described as 5′2, 150 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes with glasses.
Layaih Zakerah Hambrick is described as 5′2, 150 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes with glasses.(Springdale Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Police say she left her home in the 12000 block of Chesterdale Rd. a little after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Layaih Zakerah Hambrick is described as 5′2, 150 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes, with glasses.

She was last seen leaving her house with a backpack and a Tommy Hilfinger hooded t-shirt dress with blue stripes.

According to police, she was possible en route to the area of the 5300 block of Winneste Ave. in Cincinnati to look for family members.

Police ask if she is located to contact the Springdale Police Department at (513) 346-5700.

