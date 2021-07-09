Springdale police searching for missing teenage girl

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Police say she left her home in the 12000 block of Chesterdale Rd. a little after 6 p.m. Thursday.

Layaih Zakerah Hambrick is described as 5′2, 150 lbs. with brown hair, brown eyes, with glasses.

She was last seen leaving her house with a backpack and a Tommy Hilfinger hooded t-shirt dress with blue stripes.

According to police, she was possible en route to the area of the 5300 block of Winneste Ave. in Cincinnati to look for family members.

Police ask if s he is located to contact the Springdale Police Department at (513) 346-5700.

